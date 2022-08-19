mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tink Returns With "Pillow Talk" Ft. 2 Chainz, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long & More

Erika Marie
August 19, 2022 01:53
Pillow Talk
Tink
Produced by Hitmaka

The R&B songbird says the vibe of the record is like "laying in your bed talking to your guy or girl. It's a very sexy, soft mood."


It's about that time for the arrival of Tink's anticipated album, Pillow Talk. The R&B maven has been on a press tour as she promotes her latest record, a project that is executive produced by Hitmaka. During her recent interview with WGCI, Tink was rather enigmatic about her rumored romance with the hitmaking producer, but regardless of what goes on in their personal lives, the two artists made magic in the studio.

On Pillow Talk, Tink takes us through an intimate journey of self-love, romance, and sexual attraction. “Many of these songs were written solely by me, I’m still pushing my pen. Hitmaka and I put a lot into this," Tink said of her record. She added that listeners should expect to feel as if they are “laying in your bed talking to your guy or girl. It’s a very sexy, soft mood."

Pillow Talk hosts features from artists like 2 Chainz, Muni Long, Toosii, Fabolous, G Herbo, Russ, and Layton Greene. Stream Pillow Talk and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

  1. Goin Bad
  2. Switch
  3. Opposite
  4. Goofy
  5. Cater ft. 2 Chainz
  6. Throwback
  7. Mine ft. Muni Long
  8. 25 Reasons Interlude
  9. Cum See Me ft. Toosii
  10. Oooh Triflin ft. Fabolous
  11. Balance
  12. Drunk Text'n ft. Layton Greene
  13. News ft. Russ
  14. Ghetto Luv ft. G Herbo
  15. Cum'n 2
  16. I Choose Me
Tink Hitmaka 2 Chainz Toosii Fabolous Muni Long G Herbo Russ Layton Greene
