TINK Issues New "Different" Video

Tink returns with a new clip.

After dropping off her "Different" single in December, Tink has doubled back to share a new clip to accompany the track.

Directed by Damien Sandavol, the new clip finds Tink flawlessly vacillating between fits and dynamic backdrops as she details the consequences of a love gone wrong: "You wasn't there when I was alone/Say that you care, but really you don't/It's all in your actions, none of my fault/'Cause I ain't the kind you put to the side whenever you want."

The video comes after Tink dropped off her full-length Voicemails project, which houses "Different" among a selection of 12 tracks.