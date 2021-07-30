Tink Effortlessly Delivers On Her New Album, "Heat Of The Moment"

Last year, Tink treated her fans to two strong projects, February's 12-track album Hopeless Romanticand December's seven-track EP A Gift and A Curse. Now, over halfway through the year, Tink has returned with another full-length LP, titled Heat Of The Moment. With an album cover that features her silhouette set against a huge, fiery sunset, Heat Of The Moment immediately contrasts the stark and cold imagery of her critically acclaimed Winter's Diary mixtape series.

With her new Hitmaka executive-produced album, it's clear that Tink isn't looking back, and as the generational R&B talent sings on the Heat Of The Moment intro, she's "the same b*tch, just on a different level."

Tink's latest album houses 14 tracks and clocks in right around 45 minutes, and in addition to the lush beat contributions from Hitmaka, Heat Of The Moment also boasts guest appearances from Yung Bleu, Davido, Jeremih, and Kodak Black.

Check out Tink's Heat Of The Moment below and let us know your thoughts about the album in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Heat of the Moment

2. Selfish (feat. Yung Bleu)

3. Chasin

4. Rebel

5. Regret

6. Might Let You (feat. Davido)

7. Dangerous

8. FMB

9. Signs

10. Have You Ever

11. Mixed Feelings

12. Whole World Against Me (feat. Kodak Black)

13. Prove It

14. On My Own