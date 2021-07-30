mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tink Effortlessly Delivers On Her New Album, "Heat Of The Moment"

Joshua Robinson
July 30, 2021 17:26
47 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Heat Of The Moment
Tink

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tink's "Heat Of The Moment" is executive produced by Hitmaka, and it features Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Davido, and Kodak Black.


Last year, Tink treated her fans to two strong projects, February's 12-track album Hopeless Romanticand December's seven-track EP A Gift and A Curse. Now, over halfway through the year, Tink has returned with another full-length LP, titled Heat Of The Moment. With an album cover that features her silhouette set against a huge, fiery sunset, Heat Of The Moment immediately contrasts the stark and cold imagery of her critically acclaimed Winter's Diary mixtape series.

With her new Hitmaka executive-produced album, it's clear that Tink isn't looking back, and as the generational R&B talent sings on the Heat Of The Moment intro, she's "the same b*tch, just on a different level."

Tink's latest album houses 14 tracks and clocks in right around 45 minutes, and in addition to the lush beat contributions from Hitmaka, Heat Of The Moment also boasts guest appearances from Yung Bleu, Davido, Jeremih, and Kodak Black.

Check out Tink's Heat Of The Moment below and let us know your thoughts about the album in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Heat of the Moment
2. Selfish (feat. Yung Bleu)
3. Chasin
4. Rebel
5. Regret
6. Might Let You (feat. Davido)
7. Dangerous
8. FMB
9. Signs
10. Have You Ever
11. Mixed Feelings
12. Whole World Against Me (feat. Kodak Black)
13. Prove It
14. On My Own

Tink Yung Bleu Jeremih Davido Kodak Black
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tink Effortlessly Delivers On Her New Album, "Heat Of The Moment"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject