Tink Drops Off A Treat For Christmas With "A Gift And A Curse"

Since dropping off her sensual album Hopeless Romantic on Valentine's Day earlier this year, R&B singer Tink has kept a bit of a low profile on the music side. Her silence might confuse a few to think she may have fallen off, but the situation is far from that; her latest EP, A Gift And A Curse, is a strong testament that Tink will be triumphant when it comes to maintaining her place in today's R&B scene.



Image: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

On A Gift And A Curse, Tink delivers a seven-track project that's an easy listen on all levels. Not only is each song less than four minutes long, but the subject matter is pretty diverse for such a short offering — very different from what you'd expect from an album released on Christmas day. Aside from the EP opener "Silent Nite," a 46-second lament about being alone on holiday nights, the rest of the project delves with the relationships woes that many experience on any given day. Overall, even with the bumps in her career that can more or less be attributed to Timbaland trying to push her as "the next Aaliyah" or whatever, the truth of the matter is that Tink is extremely talented as a vocalist and a musician that can make modern day R&B on the level of her peers. This album just helps her double down on that fact.

Listen to Tink's new EP, A Gift And A Curse, right now on your preferred streaming service. We hope it helps add some bedroom vibes to your holiday if that's the type of time you're on this Christmas.

Tracklist:

1. Silent Nite

2. Bottom Bitch

3. Motives

4. CAP

5. Rush

6. Mindblown

7. Lessons