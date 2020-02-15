Tink Delivers Songs About Love, Pain & Getting Freaky With "Hopeless Romantic"

The fact that Valentine's Day fell on a Friday this year meant that many artists would be intentionally dropping new music that would give the lovers of the world some tunes to keep them in their feelings all weekend long. Thankfully, one of those musicians was R&B siren Tink, and her surprise new album Hopeless Romantic is smooth enough to bump way past V'Day.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for BET

Spanning over 12 tracks, the 24-year-old songstress returns hard to the music scene following her 2019 mixtape Voicemails. This time around, Tink rides out solo with no features and strictly relying on unapologetic songwriting, a variety of production samples and overall themes relating to everything from being in love to trying to get over it. The Parental Advisory sticker on the LP cover is a fair warning, especially with tracks like the ride-or-die banger "Fuck Around," X-rated standout "Cum Get It" and the down for whatever testimony "Freaky" just to name a few. Based off the fact that R&B lovers had both Tink and the Hopeless Romantic album trending on Twitter when the album dropped, it's safe to say the music world is very excited to hear the Cal City-bred chanteuse back on the scene. Welcome back, Tee!

Listen to Hopeless Romantic by Tink right now below and on all streaming platforms:

Tracklist

1. I Ain't Got Time Today

2. Stuck

3. Cum Get It

4. U Already Know

5. Fuck Around

6. Cut It Out

7. DoggyStyle (Can't Let Go)

8. 2 or 3

9. Freaky

10. Switch'd Up

11. Never

12. Hopeless Romantic