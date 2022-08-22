Tink Connects With Fabolous On "Oooh Triflin" Track From Her New Album

Amongst the many male artists who delivered new music this weekend (B.o.B, Larry June, and Tank, just to name a few) comes a fresh new offering from 27-year-old Tink, who shared her 16-track Pillow Talk project on Friday (August 19) featuring artists like G Herbo, Russ, and Toosii.

Yet another rapper who the Illinois native recruited for one of her titles is Fabolous, who showed out during his verse on "Oooh Triflin," even name-dropping Sean Combs and his boo, Yung Miami.

"She like it on the upside where the up n*ggas be / She like that backshot, get her butt bigger D," the 44-year-old Brooklyn native begins. "She like n*ggas who travel but in touch with the streets / She love to sneak off to an island like Puff and Caresh."

This isn't Fab's only new arrival to please fans this weekend – he also nabbed a feature from Jim Jones on the Hitmaka-produced "Rich Hustle" which is currently exclusively available on YouTube.

Stream Tink's "Oooh Triflin" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out her entire Pillow Talk project here.

