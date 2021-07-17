mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tink & Yung Bleu Provide Summer Vibes On "Selfish"

Joe Abrams
July 17, 2021 10:40
Selfish
Tink Feat. Yung Bleu
Produced by Hitmaka

Tink gets intimate with the help of a Yung Bleu feature on "Selfish".


Illinois rapper and singer Tink has largely stayed out of the music game this year, though not without reason. After releasing two full-length albums last year along with a handful of singles, she definitely earned a bit of a break. However, the 26-year-old artist has come back strong with "Selfish" featuring Yung Bleu -- a track perfectly suited for long summer nights.  

The song presents itself much like its hit Summer R&B predecessors (think "Go Crazy" by Chris Brown and Young Thug or "No Guidance" by Drake and Chris Brown) with help from Hitmaka, who constructs a pleasantly simple and bouncy beat. This creates the perfect canvas by which Tink can glide across the track with endearing melodies that prove to be catchy. Her lyrics only serve to enhance the vibe she's created, as "Selfish" finds Tink in the midst of a passionate relationship.

Yung Bleu also does his thing on the track, excelling at the standard Tink had set and showing off some of his best writing yet. After his feature, Tink truly shines as the track breaks down and the production slows down. The Illinois rapper breaks into an intimate and direct rap verse pleading with a distant lover. 

Tink's "Selfish" featuring Yung Bleu is sure to find a way onto your Summer playlist one way or another- it's too fun not to!

Check it out below as well as our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify: 

Quotable Lyrics:
Look at me how you be looking at your phone
Look at me how you be looking at these h***
When you scroll and double-tap their posts
You look at them how you used to look at me

Tink
