Typically, co-signs in the music industry—especially those by respected, well-established artists—can help catapult a career. Newcomers or lesser-known talents often seek out those that they admire in hopes of receiving a shoutout, but for Tink, she believes it hindered the growth of her career. The singer closed out the week by sitting down with The Breakfast Club, and during the conversation, she addressed Timbaland's comments about her years ago.

Tink visited the radio show with Hitmaka so the two could expound on working together, but she also spoke about her time with Timbaland's Mosley Music Group. She has since parted ways with the label, but she did state that she believed Timbaland's comments involving Aaliyah derailed her career.



Tibrina Hobson / Stringer / Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God asked Tink if she believed that Tim "oversold" her with comparisons with Aaliyah and Lauryn Hill. Back in 2015, Timbaland would reveal to a festival crowd that he was visited by Aaliyah in a dream and she told him that Tink was "the one."

“I do. It was a lot. Comparisons, really, I caught a lot of backlash, you know? I dropped the record ‘Million,' and it was a really dope song," Tink said of her Aaliyah-sampled record. "I felt like with him kinda like, comparing me to her, and you know, telling people I’m the next Aaliyah—you can’t play with legends like that, and I had a lot of work to do at the time, so it wasn’t really necessary.”

"But yeah, it was just a lot of things on the business end that weren’t tight and it kinda just affected everything. It's like a snowball effect.” At the time, Tink said she had albums that were ready to be released, but the label kept putting her projects on hold.

Although it was frustrating, she's ready for her time. Check it out below.