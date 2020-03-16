mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tinie (F.K.A Tinie Tempah) Drops "Top Winners" Ft. Not3s

Top Winners
Tinie (f.k.a. Tinie Tempah) Feat. Not3s

After dropping the 'Tempah' from his name, Tinie teams up with Not3s for his new single, "Top Winners."


Tinie Tempah has put in a significant amount of work in his career but as we enter a new decade marks a new era in his professional life. During The Big Narstie show last week, Tinie announced that he'd be officially dropping the 'Tempah' in his name.  To commemorate the name change, he's linked up with Not3s for his latest banger, "Top Winners." Marking the first single since his 2017 project, YOUTH, Tinie's latest single is a pure vibe that ties together afrobeats, R&B melodies, and the braggadocious aspects of hip-hop. Although it seems like summer might be canceled in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the rapper's latest single is surely a vibe for the warm weather. Hopefully, once the smoke settles, we can enjoy this song by a pool without social distancing.

Quotable Lyrics
Makin' all these O's so I milly rock
Girl really love the way I Diddy Bop
Splash, splash on clothes, that's a drippy drop
'Cause I am a top winner

Reject