Instagram model, Holly Valentine, claims that Tinder banned her from the app because her matches kept reporting her account as fake. The Los Angeles-based aspiring model signed up for an unspecified premium account with the dating app that allegedly cost the 26-year-old $86. Unfortunately, she was never able to fully utilize the app's features after her matches believed that she was a catfish account because they didn't think that someone of her 'status' would be using Tinder.

Holly Valentine got the opportunity to speak with British tabloid, The Sun about her unusual experience with dating app stating:

"I used clean pictures, did everything I was supposed to, swiped right on a couple people, I got some matches and then started binge-watching Game of Thrones." Valentine continued, "Then after a couple hours I went back on saw a couple previews of messages and then got locked out of the app. The previews that I did see were 'you’re probably not real,' 'why would a girl like you be on tinder.' I didn’t even get to meet anyone or even really use the app."

The vlogger/internet model requested a full refund of her subscription but has yet to hear back from the corporation. In 2019, Best Company reported that Tinder's refund policy is extremely vague and may require a lot of tedious bureaucratic steps in order to receive a refund. According to the terms and conditions on the Tinder website, all user refunds are managed by Apple. While Tinder's compensation return procedures have yet to be truly explained, Holly Valentine believes she should be fully refunded for being false-flagged and banned from the platform. Valentine spoke about her refund demands:

"I figured I must have gotten flagged on there so I contacted Tinder and Apple asking for a refund," she replied. "Tinder gave me no response and Apple said refunds are up to the discretion of the app. Tinder isn't agreeing to it but they won't tell us why."

During a recent Instagram live stream, Holly Valentine continued her fight for justice saying:

"The second you pay someone for something, I'm sorry... I'm ok with them kicking me off, but they have a contractual obligation to tell me why they're taking my money and not refunding me. I really think it's unfair of them to be like, 'Hey we're going to take $86 from you.'"

In recent years, Tinder has been attempting to make its platform safer and more fun based on user preferences. Maybe, the potential matches that Holly Valentine was receiving were just too insecure to realize that she was an actual person looking to hop into the dating pool.

With so much attention headed her way because of this Tinder debacle, hopefully, the aspiring model will receive what she is owed from the dating app. Prior to pursuing a career in modeling, Holly Valentine worked in marketing and branding. Holly Valentine is currently attempting to boost her budding career via Instagram and OnlyFans.

