Tinashe Unleashes "Naturally" Off Deluxe Edition Of "333"

Tinashe is enjoying every second of her label freedom, and after releasing her finally-independent album 333 in August of 2021, she's gearing up for a return with the upcoming deluxe edition of 333. The deluxe is slated to contain four new records, among them, "Naturally," which we received today by way of music video.

It may be Valentine's Day, but Tinashe takes us down a gory road for the visuals. The music video for the sleek, smooth song, which is all about showing and proving to each other's bodies ("your body knows me, baby"), opens up with horror movie-esque scenes flashing on the screen. We then transition to Tinashe, with a scythe in hand, as she walks through a ranch filled with sheep and proceeds to get bloody, before she heads to a butcher shop-like setting and seemingly revels in chopping up raw meat and licking the blood off her knife. There's also a cowboy-inspired dance scene, of course.

Do you like the route Tinashe took with this visual? Check it out below and let us know. Stay tuned for the deluxe edition of 333.

Quotable Lyrics

When, now and then, I think about all the nights that we spent

Don't pretend, way too close to just act like a friend

Baby, I believe we're mÐµant to be, you see, you do, I know

And if it was up to me, you'd nevÐµr leave, I'll make you comfortable