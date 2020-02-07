Tinashe turned the sweet age of 27 yesterday and celebrated by giving her fans what she wants - a video of her showing off what she loves to do most. The "2 On" singer has been serving dance moves for most of her career in a variety of music videos and when she landed a role in the musical Rent in 2018, she took her moves to center stage.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As per Tinashe's Instagram story, we see that she treated herself with a new ride. Before she attended dinner with her close homies and hit the town to dance the night away, she posted a video of her self doing a birthday twerk in camouflage shorts. The video was short and sweet and proved that Tinashe's still got it.

In other news, Tinashe recently opened up about her ex Ben Simmons and how she was in a bad place after they broke up and he moved on to Kendall Jenner. “It may have been worst day of my life, but it’s okay,” she said. “I drank for like six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was like wasted for months. But I’m okay now. It was terrible. It was bad. Like it was bad, but I’m good now.”