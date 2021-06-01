Tinashe released her fourth studio album Songs for You in November of 2019 after departing from her label RCA in February of that same year. Her first independent release via Tinashe Music Inc., after signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the project was praised by various publications for its creativity, production, and songwriting.

Seemingly gearing up to begin the rollout of her second full-length project since leaving RCA, she began teasing her upcoming fifth studio album last Friday (May 28). She shared a cryptic teaser for the project on her social media accounts with the caption "333," which is speculated to be the title of the forthcoming effort. Following up the cryptic logo, she further teased the new era's lead single on her respective socials on Tuesday.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SHEIN Together Fest 2021

“Summers coming round the corner, and now I’m feeling like I don’t even know ya....” penned the songstress in the caption of the teaser. The 30-second clip features a slow-groove instrumental of what is believed to be the lead single from the project.

As the music plays, she dons a bathrobe and sunglasses as she lounges by a pool reading a figurative Pasadena Post newspaper with the headline "Tinashe Teases New Music." She sips on an iced drink as she does just that, giving the camera a wink as the trailer concludes.

Upon sharing the trailer, the 28-year-old multi-hyphenate began trending on social media as fans began buzzing about what could be in store for her next era. "Tinashe isn't playing this era," wrote one fan.

Another wrote, "Tinashe coming out with a new album and I haven't finished emotionally processing Songs For You." Check out more fan reactions to the exciting news.

In other Nashe news, she appeared on Jay-Z's marijuana brand Monogram's series High Tales where she opened up about what the flower means to her. “It’s been interesting to see how weed culture has changed over the past few years,” shares Tinashe in the video. “How we get our weed and talk about it has definitely evolved since it became legal, but at the end of the day, good weed still sets a special vibe."

Let us know if you're looking forward to 333 this summer down below.