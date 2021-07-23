Tinashe Teases New Album With "I Can See The Future"

Riding off of the massive success of her latest single "Bouncin" and anticipating her new album, Kentucky singer Tinashe is looking towards the future. Not only is her highly anticipated 333 full-length release around the corner, but "I Can See The Future" finds Tinashe foreseeing a romantic future with her lover. "I Can See The Future" sees Tinashe as confident and comfortable as ever, over a simple trap beat.

The new release follows Tinashe's signature R&B formula with airy vocals over an atmospheric trap beat. The hook is almost hypnotic in its repetitiveness and gentle melody, with Tinashe repeating "I can see the future/ And it looks like you and I."

The verses feature some of Tinashe's most impressive rapping performances yet. She moves seamlessly between aggressive and complex flows and more focused vocal riffs as she separates her commentary about haters and toxicity from the passion she feels in her relationship.

If 333 sounds even remotely similar to "I Can See The Future" or "Bouncin", fans are in for a treat.

Check out the track below as well as our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got drip from next season, exclusive or custom

It's a cold world, I'm smothered in Moncler

What you see in me, it's not her and it's not fair

I got money like the boys, I pull up, they all stare