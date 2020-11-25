mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tinashe Shares Surprise Holiday EP "Comfort & Joy"

Erika Marie
November 25, 2020 02:28
Comfort & Joy
Tinashe

The pop singer wanted to lighten the mood of a stressful year with a few holiday favorites.


We're in the thick of the holiday season so get yourself ready for all the family-friendly, Christmas-themed albums to roll out. JoJo was ahead of the game when she released her December Baby R&B project at the end of October, and while Mariah Carey is seen as the queen of the candy cane season, Tinashe is adding herself to the list of artists who have holiday albums. 

The pop princess revealed her surprise EP on Tuesday (November 24) and said that she decided to work on something cheerful because we've all endured a pretty grueling year. "SURPRISE! Made a cute lil Christmas EP because I felt like we all could use some Comfort & Joy this year," Tinashe wrote on Instagram. On the seven-track project, you'll find some of the world's favorite and most recognized holiday carols. Give it a spin and get in the spirit of the season.

Tracklist

1. Comfort & Joy (Intro)
2. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
3. Angels We Have Heard On High
4. Last Christmas
5. The Christmas Song
6. O Holy Night
7. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

