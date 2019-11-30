Following the release of her project Songs for You, Tinashe is back on the scene in full force. After being released from RCA Records and becoming an independent artist, fans were waiting for Tinashe to return with new music. That came in the form of Songs for You, a project she shared via her own imprint. Additionally, it was also revealed that Tinashe inked a management deal with Roc Nation and has become an ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Earlier this week we reported on the first few photos of Tinashe promoting the leading lingerie brand, and the singer has returned to Instagram to share a few more sexy images. In one set of photos, Tinashe rocks a short animal print robe with the caption, "This is c 💋." In another, she wears a blue bra and pantie set.

Over on her Instagram Story, the singer donned a one-piece while dancing and flirting with the camera. She twerked a little, did a leg lift, and showed off her split skills. It looks as if Tinashe is thoroughly enjoying partnering up with Rihanna and Savage X Fenty, so check out a few images and her video clip below.