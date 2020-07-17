Tinashe Shares Pop Single "Rascals (Superstar)"

Independent artist Tinashe has been regularly sharing new music over the last few months. Back in November 2019, Tinashe gave us her fourth studio album, Songs for You—an album released through her label Tinashe Music Inc. Last month, the singer shared just how difficult her journey has been to be taken seriously as a pop artist by record labels, but it looks like she's continuing to make her mark as she carves out her own space in the genre.

On Friday (July 17), Tinashe shared her brand new single "Rascals (Superstar)" along with it's Jasper Soloff-directed visual. In the music video, Tinashe shows off a few dance moves as she rocks barely-there lingerie and a short, blonde hairstyle. Check out Tinashe's latest pop offering "Rascals (Superstar)" and let us know what you think of the singer's single.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't save you if you just sit on the wave (Ah-ah)

They should pay me, how they copy what I say (Ah-ah)

They don't know the road that we've been on (They don't know)

B*tch that ain't a joke, I'm a villain

I'm in first place, need a ribbon

They don't understand that I'm the sh*t