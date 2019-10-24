Tinashe Shares Electro Pop "Die A Little Bit" Single Ft. Ms. Banks

After recently announcing that she's readying her forthcoming project Songs for You, Tinashe leaps back onto the scene with a new single. The singer has partnered with South London rapper Ms. Banks to deliver her electro pop "Die a Little Bit" track. The dance-heavy video highlights of Tinashe's moves inside of a sexy V.I.P scene as Ms. Banks dons a cowboy hat as she drops her bars.

In a trailer for Songs for You that Tinashe shared earlier this month, the singer spoke about being misunderstood and underrated. "Do you ever feel like nobody knows who the f*ck you are?" she said in the clip. "All the time I feel so authentic with my life and somehow people still don’t understand me. They don’t understand what I’m about. They don’t understand how I move...They say, 'Who are you? Who are you? Who are you?' Which is f*cking weird to me because I know exactly who I am." Check out the track and the video, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes I can’t, but I’ve been told I need to breathe

This life ain't something for someone like you and me

We just get caught up in the things that we don't need

Plenty time wasted, what are we waitin' for?

Searching for something in someone without a soul