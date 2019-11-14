It looks as if Tinashe is ready for the world to see what she's been cooking up in the studio. The 26-year-old singer, now an independent artist, will release her next album Songs For You on November 21 via her own label Tinashe Music Inc. Not only has Tinashe recently announced that she's inked a management deal with Roc Nation, but she's also shared two singles from Songs For You: "Die A Little Bit" ft. Ms. Banks and "Touch & Go" with 6LACK.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Songs For You will be Tinashe's third studio album following the Kentucky-born, California-raised artist's release Joyride last year. About a month ago, the singer shared a trailer to tease her forthcoming project. "Do you ever feel like nobody knows who the f*ck you are?" she said in the clip. "All the time I feel so authentic with my life and somehow people still don’t understand me. They don’t understand what I’m about. They don’t understand how I move...They say, 'Who are you? Who are you? Who are you?' Which is f*cking weird to me because I know exactly who I am."

Songs For You only boasts a handful of features from the aforementioned Ms. Banks and 6LACK, along with G-Eazy. Check out Tinashe's trailer for her record, along with her album cover and tracklist, below.

Tracklist

1. Feelings

2. Life's Too Short

3. Hopscotch

4. Stormy Weather

5. Save Room For Us

6. Story Of Us

7. Die a Little Bit ft. Ms Banks

8. Perfect Crime

9. Cash Race

10. Link Up

11. Touch & Go ft. 6LACK

12. Know Better

13. You

14. So Much Better ft. G-Eazy

15. Remember When