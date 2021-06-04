Tinashe Returns With Buddy On Elegant "Pasadena"

Singer Tinashe has been on a steadfast grind throughout 2021 with a string of releases and collaborations, now that her label drama seems to bed definitively over. In these past few months, the R&B trailblazer has teamed up with the likes of EDM pop duo Cheat Codes as well as an appearance on the "Black History Always/Music for the Movement" playlist by ESPN. Just in time for the summer, Tinashe is back again with an explosive new single "Pasadena" with California singer Buddy.

"Pasadena" will easily rise to your summer vibes or R&B playlist with its consistent and fast driving percussion. Tinashe floats in and out of the instrumental-- layered with lush strings and synths-- with refined melodies. Airy harmonies continue to expand the atmosphere of the track as the verses turn into chorus.

Buddy shows his impressive range as well, moving seamlessly between smooth R&B singing and fast-paced rap lyricism. Backed by Tinashe's vocal layers behind him, Buddy's bars about love and sexuality successfully interpolate the themes of the song.

Tinashe teased the track, as well as a possible upcoming full release, on Tuesday. The singer's last full length album, Songs for You, was released independently in 2019 after she split with RCA records. She now releases her independently via Tinashe Music Inc. along with her managers at Jay Z's Roc Nation.

Quotable Lyrics:

The summer's comin' ’round the corner

And now I’m feelin' like I don’t even know ya

I'm never leavin' California

Now more than ever life is all what you make it

I got a vision of a perfect night