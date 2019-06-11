Tinashe Remixes Drake & Chris Brown For Her Own Version Of "No Guidance"

It's been a hot minute since we heard from Tinashe. The star announced earlier this year that she left her label, splitting from RCA Records in a confusing move. Fans had speculated that she was actually dropped from the deal but her manager made it clear that that was not the case. Tinashe has always been a talented dancer and actor and she got back in the game last year but things weren't all that successful. Her role on Dancing With The Stars did not end with a win and she was actually blamed for her musical's poor ratings. She didn't let any of that affect her mindset though. When she heard Drake and Chris Brown's new single, she felt inspired to make a return to the game by remixing their track, officially marking her comeback season.

Tinashe's plans for this year are still unclear but she seems keen on making an impact and reminding everybody why we loved her so much in the first place. "No Guidance" is an early candidate for song of the summer and the songstress wanted in on some of the fun, recording her own take on the duet. She keeps many of the same melodies intact while also offering her own view on the verses.

Listen to the remix below and stay tuned for more music from Tinashe in the coming months.

Quotable Lyrics:

Falling in love really ain't for me

Pouring it up so I feel nothing

But I still sleep, n***as can't compete

You got it babe, you got it