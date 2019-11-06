Tinashe Releases 6LACK-Assisted Single Off Upcoming Project, "Songs For You"

Tinashe is in the midst of a huge evolutionary phase. In February, she left RCA Records on her own accord and opted to stay independent in order to get a taste of creative freedom. In 2016, she told Rolling Stone, “I’m trying to balance being able to release the type of content that’s fulfilling to me as an artist [while] trying to navigate a changing music industry.” It's exciting to see her starting to do things on her own terms.

A couple weeks ago, she released "Die A Little", an electro pop track featuring South London rapper, Ms. Banks. It showed Tinashe venturing into new territory, taking steps towards challenging herself and making music that feels true to her talents. Today, she provides us with another taste from her upcoming project, Songs For You in the form of the 6LACK-assisted "Touch & Go". While there are elements of the song that seem to stick to the safer side of R&B, her humming in the chorus is mixed to sound unpolished. It marks another sign of Tinashe taking her guard down and laying it all bare for her fans.

About Songs For You, which is slated to release later this month, Tinashe tweeted, "None of my older music has ever affected me like this new music has. Like this shit really cracked me open."

As of now, the song is only available in international markets, but all will be able to enjoy it soon enough.

Quotable Lyrics

If you don't wanna try

If you don't wanna be

Then why you always on my line?

Putting your peace over mine