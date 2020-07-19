It's time for "R&B Season," folks, and this week we're highlighting new releases from some of our favourite R&B artists in the game, including Tinashe, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, and more.

This past week, Tinashe blessed us with not one but two new singles to hold us down. She and R&B duo THEY. dropped off their new collab, "Play Fight," off the latter's forthcoming project, The Amanda Tape, after working together last month on the remix of Tinashe's "Hopscotch." A few days later, Tinashe came through with a solo single in the form of "Rascals (Superstar)."

Pink Sweat$ also had an exciting week music-wise. The up-and-comer released his new EP, The Prelude, which serves as a precursor to his eventual debut, Pink Planet. We've selected two cuts off the 6-track EP: "Icy" and "At My Worst." We've also got the remix of Jhené Aiko's "B.S." featuring Kehlani off the deluxe edition of the former's Chilombo album among the ranks this week. Check out the rest of the newest additions to our "R&B Season" playlist below and don't forget to follow our other specially-curated playlists on Spotify.

