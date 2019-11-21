Tinashe Is Minding Her Business On "Feelings"

Signing a new management deal under Roc Nation, Tinashe is finally without the burden of entertaining a major label's needs and wants. She can do things her own way now and, with Songs For You, the songstress is hoping to break loose a little. The brand new album is officially out and, on it, Tinashe has included a bunch of new records as well as some that were originally being saved for her unreleased Nashe drop. "Feelings" is one of those joints and, after checking it out a few times, you'll see exactly why the 26-year-old star is about to shine.

Her name has rung bells for years but, for some reason, Tinashe has just not been able to stick with a mainstream audience. This is her latest attempt at crafting a long-lasting body of work and, honestly, it's her best chance yet. This project is solid and "Feelings" showcases her at her strongest. She's got swagger, confidence, and vulnerability all mixed in one, crafting a unique package and introducing us all to the landscape of Songs For You.

Listen to the new cut below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're still stuck in the past

I don't get mad, I get back

P***y best you done had

Now you won't get this back, no