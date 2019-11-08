At one point, Tinashe looked like she could've been the next biggest pop star. She was dropping dope music with the looks to match but at some point, label issues derailed her career. Earlier this year, she announced that she and RCA Records had officially parted ways, making her an independent artist. Although she hasn't signed a new deal, she has connected with a major management team.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As Jay-Z and Roc Nation continue to scoop up talent left, right and center, Tinashe is the latest pick for the roster. According to Billboard, Tinashe signed a management deal with Roc Nation while maintaining her status as an independent artist. The reports that she signed to Roc Nation initially surfaced in September after Hitmaka let it slip that she signed to Roc Nation's management. She later denied that she signed a record deal with Roc Nation but she never confirmed whether or not a management deal was in the works.

It's still unclear when she signed with Roc Nation but clearly, things are now in place for her to release new music. She's readying a new EP titled Songs For You in the near future. She also teamed up with Ms. Banks for "Die A Little Bit" as well as 6lack for "Touch & Go."

With the new deal in place, keep your eyes peeled for more music from Tinashe.