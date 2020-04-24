Tinashe was all set to go on tour to promote her new project Songs For You this year but, unfortunately, COVID-19 happened and her plans were changed. Despite being locked down under quarantine, Tinashe is finding ways to keep herself busy and one of those methods is by uploading sultry photos of herself to Instagram.

Truly testing the community guidelines laid out by the bosses of the social network, Tinashe gave fans a full side profile view as she cleaned up in the washroom. Leaning backward over the bathroom appliances in her birthday suit, 'Nashe covered herself with her hands and showed off her flat tummy and healthy body. Her skin glows in the picture, which has already earned co-signs from thousands of her followers.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As of right now, it is unclear if this is a still from an upcoming music video or just a regular thirst trap. The former is possible, as she has been pushing her music hard throughout the last year.

Tinashe was not alone in pleasing the thirst trap lords this week. Ashanti also drew the public's attention with a series of 90s-inspired pics that earned comments from Jamie Foxx, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

What do you think of Tinashe's jaw-dropping entry?