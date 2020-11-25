Tinashe Drops Surprise Christmas Banger "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

Whenever an artist releases a Christmas album, it's easy to assume that it will be allied with most seasonal holiday tunes; cheesy and traditional. But "Faded Love" singer, Tinashe, proved that it's possible to drop Christmas-themed song that is — dare I say — something you might listen to all year long.

Only days after celebrating the one-year anniversary of her independently released album, Songs For You, Tinashe surprised fans by dropping Comfort & Joy, a seven-track holiday EP. "SURPRISE! Made a cute lil Christmas EP because I felt like we all could use some Comfort & Joy this year," she wrote on Instagram.

While she covered a few classic Christmas tracks like, "Last Christmas" and "Oh Holy Night", she took an especially original approach on "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman."

If not for its festive lyrics, it hardly sounds like something you'd typically hear playing on the radio leading up to December 25. It does, however, sound like something you might drink spiked eggnog to.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm everything that you've been wishing for

This was you and me, nobody gotta know

It's a special secret, wrapped in lace

But I got it written all over my face

Oh, tonight gon' remember this

I got my name on the naughty list