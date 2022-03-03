Tinashe Drops "333" (Deluxe) With Four New Songs

Tinashe's been on a roll in the past few years. Since leaving RCA Records, she's embarked on a successfully independent journey which kicked off with the release of 2019's Songs For You. Last year, the singer shared her latest body of work 333, which was easily her most ambitious project to date. She showcased her range and versatility even further, earning her spots across many year-end lists.
Today, the singer returned with the deluxe edition including four more songs. The 20-song tracklist now includes an additional appearance from Channel Tres on "HMU For A Good Time," an electrifying house-infused pop record.
Check the full tracklist below.
1. Let Go
2. I Can See The Future
3. X ft. Jeremih
4. Shy Guy
5. Boucin'
6. Unconditional ft. Kaytranada
7. Angels ft. Kaash Paige
8. 333 ft. AB
9. Undo ft. Wax Motif
10. Let Me Down Slowly
11. Last Call
12. The Chase
13. Pasadena ft. Buddy
14. Small Reminders
15. Bouncin' Pt. 2
16. It's a Wrap ft. Quiet Child & Kudzai
17. Something Like a Heartbreak
18. HMU for a Good Time ft. Channel Tres
19. Naturally
20. Woke Up Blessed