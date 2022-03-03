Tinashe Drops "333" (Deluxe) With Four New Songs

Tinashe's been on a roll in the past few years. Since leaving RCA Records, she's embarked on a successfully independent journey which kicked off with the release of 2019's Songs For You. Last year, the singer shared her latest body of work 333, which was easily her most ambitious project to date. She showcased her range and versatility even further, earning her spots across many year-end lists.

Today, the singer returned with the deluxe edition including four more songs. The 20-song tracklist now includes an additional appearance from Channel Tres on "HMU For A Good Time," an electrifying house-infused pop record.

Check the full tracklist below.

1. Let Go

2. I Can See The Future

3. X ft. Jeremih

4. Shy Guy

5. Boucin'

6. Unconditional ft. Kaytranada

7. Angels ft. Kaash Paige

8. 333 ft. AB

9. Undo ft. Wax Motif

10. Let Me Down Slowly

11. Last Call

12. The Chase

13. Pasadena ft. Buddy

14. Small Reminders

15. Bouncin' Pt. 2

16. It's a Wrap ft. Quiet Child & Kudzai

17. Something Like a Heartbreak

18. HMU for a Good Time ft. Channel Tres

19. Naturally

20. Woke Up Blessed