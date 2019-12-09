mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tinashe Dances In The Streets Of Tokyo For "Save Room For Us" Video

December 09, 2019 17:10
Stream Tinashe's "Songs For You" visual.

Tinashe dropped off her latest album Songs For You just last month that came equipped with 15 songs and features by 6LACK and G-Eazy. The offering was an independent release by Tinashe following her drop from RCA records and seemingly was a bit of a redemption feeling as she managed her own direction and meaning behind her release. 

The 26-year-old singer has now followed up with more love on her project since dropping off an official video for the album's fifth song, "Save Room For Us." The over three-minute video sees Tinashe hitting the streets of Tokyo with a dance crew, busting out moves in various locations. Tinashe revealed on Instagram that "Save Room For Us" has been the most-streamed song on her album so far so it only makes sense for it to be the first to get a visual offering. 

Peep the video above and let us know what you think. 

