Tinashe Dances In The Streets Of Tokyo For "Save Room For Us" Video

Tinashe dropped off her latest album Songs For You just last month that came equipped with 15 songs and features by 6LACK and G-Eazy. The offering was an independent release by Tinashe following her drop from RCA records and seemingly was a bit of a redemption feeling as she managed her own direction and meaning behind her release.

The 26-year-old singer has now followed up with more love on her project since dropping off an official video for the album's fifth song, "Save Room For Us." The over three-minute video sees Tinashe hitting the streets of Tokyo with a dance crew, busting out moves in various locations. Tinashe revealed on Instagram that "Save Room For Us" has been the most-streamed song on her album so far so it only makes sense for it to be the first to get a visual offering.

