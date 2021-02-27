Tinashe Covers "I'm Every Woman" For "Black History Always - Music For the Movement Vol. 2"

It takes a bold woman to tackle a Chaka Khan classic, but Tinashe did just that. On Friday (February 26), Tinashe's cover of Khan's "I'm Every Woman" hit streaming services—a track that is included on ESPN's Black History Always - Music For the Movement Vol. 2. The project features looks from other artists like Freddie Gibbs and Tobe Nwigwe, and for her inclusion, Tinashe belted out a pop-club version of Khan's 1978 hit that later found new life with Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard version back in the 1990s.

According to The Undefeated, Tinashe wanted to deliver a rendition that was light, fun, and joyful. “Last year, there was just a lot of heaviness in the world,” said the 28-year-old pop star. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of emotional heaviness, and we’ve all been going through a lot.” Many of the singer's fans have praised her take on the classic empowering single, so stream Tinashe's "I'm Every Woman" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can cast a spell, but you can't tell

Mix special brew, put fire inside of you

Anytime you feel danger or fear

Instantly I will appear, 'cause

