Last week, it was reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly inked a $10 million deal with his former record label 10K Projects. Naturally, the prospect raises a lot of questions especially considering the risk that Tekashi now poses as public enemy No. 1. However, even with such controversial court dealings, the idea doesn't seem too far out of reach and Tinashe agrees.

"I'm not sure about the number, but I'm sure he's going to get a record deal. Absolutely," she told TMZ while spotted outside of TAO Hollywood this weekend. "Do you know the music business?"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The outlet would go on to highlight Tekashi's newfound identity as a snitch and questioned Tinaseh's conviction that the New Yorker could bounce back.

"You're saying a lot of people would work with him?"

She replied: "All I know is that the music business is not one to deny someone who's going to make them money and Tekashi 6ix9ine is definitely someone who's really gonna, not only make them money but entice a lot of conversation. So, do I think he'll get a deal? Absolutely.

When asked if she'd ever personally get in the booth with the rapper, though, her tune was much less optimistic: "I don't know about that.