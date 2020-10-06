mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tinashe Assists Quiet Child On "Ride Da Wav"

October 06, 2020 18:09
Quiet Child taps Tinashe to make his new single a family affair.


You might not know who Quiet Child is off of the rip but if you follow Tinashe on Instagram, you'll come to realize that it's her brother. Coming from a musical family, Quiet Child has slowly teased his talents over the years with projects like 2018's Lifestyle with Nate Zaslove. Now, he returns with a brand new single titled, "Ride Da Wav." Quiet Child rides the beat with ease as he effortlessly flows over the spacey, ethereal production that has this faux lo-fi touch to it. Tinashe slides on the track with the confidence of a rapper with powerful R&B vocals before actually diving into her rap flow.

It looks like we'll be hearing more from Quiet Child in the future. How's his new track? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I bet the tag off the bag, I bought it
I make your bank 'cause I don't be cautious
I want the bull like I keep responded
Run up the tag 'cause you know I'm on it

Quiet Child Tinashe
