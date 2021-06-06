Tinashe's departure from the major labels has allowed her to deliver far more creatively fulfilling music in recent times. Though there are benefits to having the backing of the major label machine, Tinashe is doing just fine on her independent grind, especially since she can release music more frequently. This week, she returned with some sunny California vibes with her new single, "Pasadena" ft. Buddy. Needless to say, it was a necessary addition to this week's R&B Season playlist.

It's been over a year since OVO signee Roy Woods released his last EP, Dem Times but he's continued to slide through with new music since then. While fans are hoping for a new full-length release this year, he came through with a serious vibe with his new single, "Touch You." His unique blends of R&B and dancehall, once again, proves only fitting for these times.

Rising R&B star Foushée had summer 2020 on smash with Sleepy Hallow's "deep end" as well as her recent appearance on Lil Wayne's post-Trump pardon single, "Ain't Got Time." Now, she's returned with her new project which includes appearances from Lil Yachty and more. Steve Lacy assists on the highlight, "candy grapes" which we also included on this week's playlist.

Other additions on this week's R&B Season playlist include new music from Q, Lucky Daye, and more.