Tinashe Adorns "Songs For You" With "So Much Better," Featuring G-Eazy

Tinashe recently unveiled her Songs For You effort and with the project, attached a clip for project standout "So Much Better." Featuring G-Eazy the steamy new track finds the two addressing a forbidden love straight on, throwing caution to the wind in their choice words.

"[G-Eaz] had an out of pocket verse. Lyrically, I feel like he's pretty raunchy a lot," Tinashe admitted to Billboard of the collaboration. "I was like, 'Whoa.' I was actually there when he recorded his verse, which is unusual. He was writing his verse and goes in the booth and saying his verse and looking at me while he's saying it. I was looking at my friend like, 'Can you believe this?' I felt like that energy was real and tangible so we had to use it. I've known G-Eazy for a long time. "

Get into the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma take it slow, nothing to rush into

The whole world knew I always had a crush on you

When I leave the studio, I swear I'm fucking you

I mean for real, Tinashe, let's leave here right now, hey

-G-Eazy