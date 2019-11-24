mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tinashe Adorns "Songs For You" With "So Much Better," Featuring G-Eazy

Milca P.
November 24, 2019 00:15
270 Views
10
0
CoverCover

So Much Better
Tinashe Feat. G-Eazy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tinashe issues a new clip.


Tinashe recently unveiled her Songs For You effort and with the project, attached a clip for project standout "So Much Better." Featuring G-Eazy the steamy new track finds the two addressing a forbidden love straight on, throwing caution to the wind in their choice words.

"[G-Eaz] had an out of pocket verse. Lyrically, I feel like he's pretty raunchy a lot," Tinashe admitted to Billboard of the collaboration. "I was like, 'Whoa.' I was actually there when he recorded his verse, which is unusual. He was writing his verse and goes in the booth and saying his verse and looking at me while he's saying it. I was looking at my friend like, 'Can you believe this?' I felt like that energy was real and tangible so we had to use it. I've known G-Eazy for a long time. "

Get into the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma take it slow, nothing to rush into
The whole world knew I always had a crush on you
When I leave the studio, I swear I'm fucking you
I mean for real, Tinashe, let's leave here right now, hey
-G-Eazy

Tinashe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  270
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tinashe G-Eazy new music new song songs fro you Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tinashe Adorns "Songs For You" With "So Much Better," Featuring G-Eazy
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject