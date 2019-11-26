Tina Turner has still got it. But are you really surprised? The iconic entertainer has just turned 80 years old and is still as fabulous as ever. In a video, Turner recorded and shared online the "What's Love Got To Do With It" singer opened the clip saying, "yes, I am 80. How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this. How is this?..." Turner then goes on to answer her question stating, "I look great. I feel good. I've gone through some very serious sicknesses that I'm overcoming, so it's like having a second chance at life. I am happy to be an 80-year-old woman."



Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

In her memoir My Love Story, Tina Turner shared that she had a stroke in 2013. Three years later she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and then after that suffered kidney failure. Her husband Erwin Bach donated a kidney for her surgery in 2017. It is amazing to see that Tina is feeling good after battling health issues. 80 is an incredible milestone, and for such an accomplished woman, it must be wild to look back on everything that she has done. Turner is the true definition of an industry icon and has been an inspiration to so many worldwide. Happy birthday to Tina Turner, and many more to come!