Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, says that her granddaughter, Rumi Carter, is already interested in fashion. Speaking with Oprah Daily, the 68-year-old explained how the five-year-old dressed herself for a trip to Disneyland.

“Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes,” Lawson said. “We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute.”



John Sciulli / Getty Images

Rumi’s big sister, Blue Ivy, took issue with how over-the-top the outfit was.

“Blue was like, ‘My mom would be mad because she’s doing too much,'” Lawson recalled her saying. “And Rumi said, ‘This is my style.’ She’s 5. I was impressed.”

While she admits that Rumi’s style is a bit much, Knowles added: “She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style. So you let them do their own thing. You can’t say, ‘No, this doesn’t go with this or that.'”

Rumi, along with her twin brother, Sir, was born on June 13, 2017. Blue Ivy was born five years earlier on January 7, 2012.

Blue and Rumi’s mother will be releasing a new album, later this week. Beyoncé's highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, will be her first full-length solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. Be on the lookout for the project on Friday, July 29.

