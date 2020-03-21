Of all the accomplishments Ms. Tina Knowles is known for throughout her longstanding career, her social media followers love her for those corny mom jokes. Beyoncé and Solange's mother likes to take to social media ever so often and deliver chuckle-worthy-yet-eye-rolling jokes for her followers, but because the internet is what it is, she can't avoid people who decide to hop online to spew a few nasty remarks.



Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images

"Did you hear about the corduroy pillows?" Tina asked in her video before giving the joke's punchline. "Yeah, they're making headlines! Headlines on your head when you lay on it." You know, because no joke I complete without an immediate explanation. While Tina Knowles thought her line was funny, an Instagram user thought this would be the perfect time to put Tina in check.

"Girl, take them bangs and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a little while," the woman commented. "We don't need this right now." Tina took a few quarantined moments to reply. "First of all i am not a girl . So try to conjure up a little respect and secondly if you don't need it then get off my page and go where you like what you see," Tina stated. She ended things by writing, "With love." Check out Tina Knowles giving her classy clap back below.