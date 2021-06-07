Beyoncé and JAY-Z were spotted at the Brooklyn Nets game this weekend and, yet again, the world was blessed with another courtside photo of the couple enjoying some time together at the event. Their appearance this weekend came with an abundance of new photos of the Carters, including another shot of JAY-Z touching Beyoncé's leg, which got fans talking.

According to fans of the couple, there exist dozens of photos where JAY-Z is touching Beyoncé on her legs. Some fans have claimed that this is because of Beyoncé's alleged anxiety in public, which is untrue according to her mother, Tina Knowles. Taking to Instagram to clear up the rumors, Tina explained that they're always touching each other because they're in love.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them," wrote Tina Knowles on Instagram, sharing a bunch of photos where Jayoncé are doing their now-infamous leg rub. "Me and Richard are always touching even if it's just our feet! Yeah!! That's what you do! So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that's why he touches her! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it's not !!! Stop that!!!!!"

Tina went on to say that, while it's helpful for someone to keep a physical connection with their partner if they have anxiety, that simply isn't the case with her daughter.

Take a look at her post below.