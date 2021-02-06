mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Timo Kicks Off OTF Compilation Tape With New Single "Rules"

Alexander Cole
February 06, 2021 09:16
Image via Timo

Timo's new track "Rules" is the lead single to Lil Durk's OTF compilation tape, "Loyal Bros."


Lil Durk is gearing up to release a brand new Only The Family compilation tape called Loyal Bros and fans are extremely excited to hear what all of his signees have in store. Luckily, with the announcement came a brand new single from Chicago's own Timo who has been bubbling since 2018. The new track is called "Rules" and it displays some unique abilities from the Drill rapper.

Throughout the track, we get a hard-hitting beat that helps complement Timo's fast yet steady flow. Lyrically, Timo lays out the rules to the trenches. These rules are fairly straightforward and contain some common pieces of advice, such as never snitch. Overall, it's a great display of what Timo can do and we can't wait to hear what else will be placed on this new compilation.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rule #1 got a strap and no opp but if you don't get ready to crack
Rule #2 you bump heads with your dogs ain't no outsider should know about that

