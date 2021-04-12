Protests broke out in Minneapolis last night after a man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. Numerous such incidents have happened over the years and many are fed up with it. When George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in May of last year, an entire movement was created and many are calling for this kind of treatment by the cops to end.

As a result of the protests, the Minnesota Twins opted to postpone their game today, and now, another Minnesota-based team is doing the same. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Timberwolves will not be playing their game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Instead, it will be postponed to a later time.

When the NBA was in the Orlando bubble over the Summer, games were postponed as a result of another police shooting, which just goes to show that the players and the league are always on the side of social justice, which is certainly great to see. The players want to take a stand and it only makes sense that the Timberwolves would rather focus on something else rather than basketball tonight.

For now, it is unknown when the game will be postponed to, so keep an eye out for new details.

Al Bello/Getty Images