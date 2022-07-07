With Kevin Durant looking for a trade out of Brooklyn, it should be no surprise that pretty well every single team in the league is calling Sean Marks' phone. Teams are looking to get a superstar of KD's caliber, and the Nets are aware of what kind of asset they have. Durant is the best player to request a trade in the history of the league, and the Nets are expecting a historic return that will keep them competitive in the Eastern Conference.

The word going around right now is the Nets want an all-star player and a plethora of first-round draft picks, with additional assets to sweeten the pot. According to reporter Vince Goodwill, the Nets are content with playing hardball, and that is exactly what they did when the Minnesota Timberwolves came calling.

When the Timberwolves asked to acquire Durant, they were told that they would need to fork over Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and four draft picks. Considering the T-Wolves had given the Utah Jazz five draft picks in the Rudy Gobert trade, there was no chance of this deal going through. Not to mention, the T-Wolves love KAT and Edwards, and they would never trade them, even if the prize is a legend like KD.

With the Nets demanding this kind of haul, we can only imagine what they want from teams like the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Needless to say, we are in for a very long summer.

