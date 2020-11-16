This Thursday is going to be a life-changing day for many young basketball players. Of course, we are talking about the NBA Draft which will see numerous bottom-dweller teams look to change their fortunes and propel themselves to the top of the league. The draft class this year seems to be quite impressive and with the number one pick in the draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot riding on their decisions.

According to ESPN's NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony, the Timberwolves have been having advanced discussions about their first overall pick and they might even decide to trade the pick if they can get themselves a superstar-caliber player. If the pick isn't traded, however, the Timberwolves are likely to take Anthony Edwards from Georgia.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Per Givony:

“Trade talks are still heavily in play for this pick, but most NBA teams are now getting the sense that Edwards is the likely selection if the Wolves stay put. He brings a positional fit with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Wiseman and Ball would overlap with those franchise cornerstones.”

Some analysts have said LaMelo Ball would be the first overall pick although, at this point, it seems like the T-Wolves would rather draft a shooting guard since it actually resolves one of their biggest needs.

Stay tuned for more updates from the basketball world, as we will be sure to bring those to you.

