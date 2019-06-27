D'Angelo Russell was one of the most improved players in the NBA this season and as he heads into free agency, teams are prepared to pay him big money for his talents. The Nets were a pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference this season as they finished sixth in the standings and proved to be a tough test for some of the best teams. Despite this, it seems unlikely the Nets will keep Russell this offseason and now, there are quite a few teams trying to pursue the young star.

One of those teams is the Minnesota Timberwolves who according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North, were looking at a sign-and-trade scenario with the Nets. It was reported that the Timberwolves were willing to give up Andrew Wiggins in the deal who is set to make $27.5 million next season. Wiggins hasn't lived up to the hype and as you would imagine, the Nets weren't receptive to the idea as the deal "never got even an inch off the ground."

The Timberwolves have been a non-factor in the NBA for some time now so it's not surprising that they would be desperate to make a big move like this. In the report, it states that the team is confident they can get Russell although it would take some creative planning and salary adjustments.

Stay tuned for up to date information regarding free agency throughout the next couple of weeks.