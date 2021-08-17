Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is a free man after being released from his 120-day jail sentence early. Beasley posted a video from his car, Tuesday morning, celebrating his return.

An official at the Wright County Jail told TMZ that he was let go after just 78 days for good behavior, saying that he "followed the rules."

The young guard was arrested last October for threatening a family with a firearm outside of his home. Police then seized marijuana and more weapons from his house after conducting a search.



Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Beasley took a plea deal and began serving his time in June 2021.

During his sentence, he uploaded a statement on Instagram speaking about being a changed man as a result of his time in jail.

"I'm doing better. I'm closer to God, closer to my family," he said in the post. "And most importantly finding myself. Not sleeping at home has been tough but ifs only temporary. I'm still working hard everyday on and off the court to be the best version of me. I want people to learn from me, because it's going to be one helluva story."

Check out Beasley's first post since leaving jail, below.

