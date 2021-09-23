These past couple of days have been quite shocking for Minnesota Timberwolves fans as it was revealed that the team’s president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired. The news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and even Karl-Anthony Towns was surprised by the news. Many began to speculate as to why this firing took place, although as the details emerged, it became clear as to why something needed to be done.

According to Bleacher Report, Rosas was having an extra-marital affair with another staff member within the T-Wolves organization. For the higher-ups, this was absolutely unacceptable and they acted quickly to have him removed from his post.

David Berding/Getty Images

As the story goes, Rosas and the staffer were at a Minnesota United FC last weekend. Photos of the two were captured in compromising positions as Rosas and the woman could be seen kissing and snuggling up to one another. Once these images were shown to management, Rosas and the staffer were immediately relieved of their positions. Sachin Gupta will now take on Rosas' previous role, and some within the team are excited about this new direction. This is because many are now coming out and saying that the team was dysfunctional under Rosas and that he created a toxic work environment.

These kinds of stories are always quite jarring although the ins and outs of any sports franchise are typically fascinating and full of turmoil. It remains to be seen how this will affect the T-Wolves this year, although if one thing is certain, this is not a scandal they needed right now.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

