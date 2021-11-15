Alex Rodriguez is one of the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and there have already been plenty of rumors as to what he wants to do with the team. For instance, Kevin Garnett recently came out and said that he thinks the T-Wolves might relocate to Seattle, which has always been a hotspot for NBA basketball.

Now, some new controversy has stemmed from A-Rod's time with the team, and it all has to do with offseason workouts that were conducted in Miami near Rodriguez's home. The part-owner decided to help facilitate the offseason workouts which just so happens to be against the NBA's rules. It is clearly stated that teams can't work out outside of their home market, and now, the T-Wolves must pay the price.

Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the T-Wolves will now have to pay a steep fine of $250,000. As the story goes, the T-Wolves players and staff were not discreet about the workouts which allowed the NBA to catch on quickly as to what was going on. The team even had dinner at A-Rod's house, which led to even more suspicion of what was happening.

While some might find the penalty harsh, it would appear as though the NBA wants to nip these things in the bud before other teams start doing the same thing. After all, it could tamper with preparations for any given season.