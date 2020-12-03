Timbaland's Dark Banger "Kill Yourself" Remains Eternally Slept On

Though no hip-hop head would ever deem Timbaland to be underrated by any stretch of the imagination, that same argument can very well be made about his debut solo album Shock Value. Released in April of 2007, in the midst of his full-blown radio takeover with Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake leading the charge, Timbo's eclectic debut featured a wide array of sounds and styles. With features from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, The Hives, She Wants Revenge, Elton John, and more, Shock Value goes a long way in solidifying Timbo's versatility.

Yet amidst all of the stylistic territory explored, it's hard to top the magic of the dark banger. Timbaland came through with exactly that on "Kill Yourself," a haunting collaboration with Sebastian and Attitude that many fans feel to be the album's hardest track. Fueled by a simple and vaguely operatic piano loop, "Kill Yourself" strikes a menacing tone within its opening moments, drawing a sample from Resident Evil and issuing a disturbing plea. Though seemingly straightforward in its approach in the context of the album, "Kill Yourself" stands out as one of Timbaland's spookiest tracks, which in itself makes it stand the test of time all these years later.

Revisit "Kill Yourself" now, and sound off in the comments if you still have love for Timbo's Shock Value.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

See my heart, feel my pain

Some is stars, some is lames

How they follow little trends to get they fame?

I ain't snap my damn fingers to get in the game

You claim you rich, show me son

If you got so many dollars then lone me one

Fools think they're killers they own a gun

When you know you bout as sweet as a honey bun