Considering the number of artists he worked with in the studio, it's surprising for some to hear that Timbaland still gets nervous when working with certain artists. Last week, the superproducer shot a behind-the-scenes segment for the Tamron Hall Show where he revealed which entertainer made him the most uncomfortable while in the studio.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Imma tell you a person who really made me nervous was Floyd Mayweather, 'cause he's a [perfectionist]," he said. "He came in the studio one time, he leaned over me, 'You ain't nothin'." You know, like with that kinda boxing mentality. He pushed me, and I'm like, just making it, just stayed in my zone. I was like, 'This must be happening for a reason."

Timbaland added that Floyd was openly telling him that the beats were "wack" but the producer just took it in stride. "That was—I think he made me the [most nervous], the most terrified in my life." The clip wasn't singularly dedicated to Timbaland's intimidating studio session with the boxing champ. The Virginia artist was pelted with other questions regarding his long-running career.

He revealed that his first hit song was Aaliyah's "If Your Girl Only Knew," said his first collaboration was with Nelly Furtado, shared that the first concert he ever attended was a Prince show, and disclosed that the first beat he ever fell in love with was "Paul Revere" by Beastie Boys. Check out more from Timbaland backstage with the Tamron Hall Show below.