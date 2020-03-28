Timbaland Puts His Own Spin On Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

Timbaland is bringing light to the darkness with his remix of Whitney Houston's iconic hit, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Following the legendary producer battle between himself and Swizz Beatz over Instagram Live earlier this week, Timbaland is quickly becoming one of our greatest sources of joy during this global pandemic. Like many of his fellow artists, Timbo is ensuring that his fans stay entertained while they're stuck at home in quarantine, and his latest offering comes in the form of an epic remix of a timeless classic. The iconic producer put his own spin on Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," slowing down the high tempo 80s dance jam and giving it a whole new vibe. The results are a more modern-sounding slow jam, while still keeping the focus on the late icon's powerhouse vocals.

Timbo originally previewed the track back in November prior to the coronavirus outbreak. He decided to release the final product on Saturday in an effort to raise our spirits. "I feel like the world needs to hear this beautiful voice right now so I want to share this with you," he tweeted.

While these lyrics are most likely embedded into your brain, we figured we'd remind you of some of the most quotable lines from the 80s classic. Check out Timbo's remix and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics

Clock strikes upon the hour

And the sun begins to fade

Still enough time to figure out

How to chase my blues away