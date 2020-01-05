Playboi Carti sounds so perfect on Pi'erre Bourne's production that you might have never expected or hoped for him to work with any other producer. While Carti and Pi'erre will continue to be one of the game's most beloved rapper-producer duos, Carti has been experimenting with other beatmakers. It was revealed in his FADER cover story that he has been working with Metro Boomin, who will likely make several appearances in the credits for Carti's forthcoming album, Whole Lotta Red. Now we have been tipped onto another legendary producer with whom Carti has linked up: Timbaland.

It's a collaboration that kind of comes out of left-field - a real mesh of generations and sounds - but based on the extended snippet provided by Timbaland, it works! Timbo posted a video of himself on Instagram, wearing a robber mask and bopping to the "banger" he cooked up. He provided no information in the caption regarding which project this song will be featured on or when we will receive it. He must know that Carti works in mysterious ways and prefers to leave fans in the dark regarding when he might drop some baby-voiced gems on them. While we await WLR, you could keep spinning his timeless projects (and maybe some leaks too).